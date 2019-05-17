|
COLLINGS, John David Q.S.M. Peacefully at his home in Taihape surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 15th May 2019. Loved husband of Dianne, and loved father and father-in- law of Nichola and Kelvin Anderson, and David and Leah. A much loved Grandad of Joshua, Rick, Emma, Louise, and Max. Great grandad of Ayla, and Trey. Aged 73 years. Life member of the Taihape Volunteer Fire Brigade (51 Years). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Many thanks to Arohanui Hospice, and Antonia, and the Taihape District Nurses for their loving care of John. A celebration of Johns life will be held in Bennetts Funeral Home Chapel, Kuku Street Taihape, on Tuesday 21st May 2019 at 1pm followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 17, 2019