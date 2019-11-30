|
MCKENNA, John Francis. Peacefully with family by his side on Saturday November 23, 2019 at Whanganui Hospital, aged 84 years. Devoted husband to the late Mary. Dearly loved Dad of John, Maryanne, Suzanne, and Patrick. Loved granddad and great granddad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved brother of the late Eileen, the late Mary, Dennis, and Colleen. Special friend to Trevor (Alf) and his dog ' Bonny Bonus'. In accordance with John's wishes a private family Service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019