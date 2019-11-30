Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for John MCKENNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Francis MCKENNA

Add a Memory
John Francis MCKENNA Notice
MCKENNA, John Francis. Peacefully with family by his side on Saturday November 23, 2019 at Whanganui Hospital, aged 84 years. Devoted husband to the late Mary. Dearly loved Dad of John, Maryanne, Suzanne, and Patrick. Loved granddad and great granddad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved brother of the late Eileen, the late Mary, Dennis, and Colleen. Special friend to Trevor (Alf) and his dog ' Bonny Bonus'. In accordance with John's wishes a private family Service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -