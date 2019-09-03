|
GALLAGHER, John James (Paddy). Of Marton. Peacefully at Wimbledon Villa Rest Home on Sunday 1 September 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Lorna. Cherished father and father in law of Maureen (Deceased) and Craig, Sean (Deceased) and Sharron and Fiona and Peter (U.K.). Beloved Grandad of Adam, Kate, Erin; Grace, and Noah. Friends are invited to attend a service for Paddy at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel 167 John F. Kennedy Drive Palmerston North on Wednesday 4 September 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 3, 2019