KIRK, John. Peacefully at Whanganui Hospital on Sunday June 30th 2019, aged 93. Much loved husband of Nola for 67 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Leanne, and Heather. Loved grandad of Hayden, Sarah; Melissa and Amanda; and great- grandad of his four great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of the medical ward at Whanganui Hospital for their care of John. Thanks also to Fraser, Marty and the team at Dempsey and Forrest. In accordance with Johns wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 6, 2019