MARDON, John Michael. On Monday 14th October 2019 John passed away suddenly. Dearly loved husband of Derene (late). Loved father of Jacqui and Bruce Hardie (late) and Jeff Mardon. Grandad of Ian and Ashley. Loved Step father of Julie and Wayne Cowley and family. Special Poppa John of Korban, Maddison, and Lacie. Many thanks to Dr Willem Van Niekerk and the Staff of St. Johns Hill Healthcare for their care of John. In accordance with John's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019