Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for John MARDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael MARDON

Add a Memory
John Michael MARDON Notice
MARDON, John Michael. On Monday 14th October 2019 John passed away suddenly. Dearly loved husband of Derene (late). Loved father of Jacqui and Bruce Hardie (late) and Jeff Mardon. Grandad of Ian and Ashley. Loved Step father of Julie and Wayne Cowley and family. Special Poppa John of Korban, Maddison, and Lacie. Many thanks to Dr Willem Van Niekerk and the Staff of St. Johns Hill Healthcare for their care of John. In accordance with John's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.