CLAPPERTON, John Ridley. Of Marton (formerly Wanganui). Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 22 July 2019 in the arms of his beloved Fran and Elsa. Dearly loved Dad of Janine, Darren, Kim and Michael. Loved 'Pappy' to Jorja, and Jessie. 'Grandad' to Alana, and Caitlin. Brother of Gordon, Ray, Madia, Beth, Dale, Pat, and Grace. A great friend to many. 'At peace now Dad. Fly free, you fought such a brave battle. You will be greatly missed.' Any donations to Arohanui Hospice would be greatly appreciated. In accordance with Dad's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019
