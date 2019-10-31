|
WILLIAMS, John Stanley. Passed away peacefully on 29th October at Hospice Whanganui surrounded by his loving family aged 69 years. Loved Husband and Soulmate of Christine for 46 years. Loved Dad and Father-in-law of Craig and Hayley, Rebecca and Glen. Loved Popa of all his Grandsons. Loved Brother and Brother- in-law of Joy and Dexter, Noel and Margaret, Heather and Geoff, Max and Anne, Jennifer and Jeff, Marilyn and Ross, Glenda and Kerry. Loved Uncle of all his Nieces and Nephews. Grateful thanks to Hospice Whanganui staff for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at John's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate John's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Friday 1st November 2019 at 1.00pm to be followed by Interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019