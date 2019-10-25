|
BACK, John Stephen. Peacefully at New Vista Rest Home on Thursday, 24 October 2019, aged 86. Loved father and father-in- law of Karen and Kerry, Chris and Kevin, the late Julie, Maryanne and Terry, Gerard and Therese. Former husband of Irene. Loving Grandad to his nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Loved brother of Roland, the late Gerald, and David. Thank you to the staff at Masonic and New Vista Rest Homes for your loving care of John. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be placed in the Church Foyer or sent C/- PO Box 7102, Wanganui. Friends are invited to Rosary at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Tawhero Street, Wanganui on Monday 28 October 2019 at 5:30pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church on Tuesday 29 October 2019, at 1pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019