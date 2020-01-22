|
RICE-EDWARDS, John William (formerly John Guild). 18 June 1941 - 19 January 2020 Ring the bells, blow the trumpets, sound the horns Our chief, our guide, our pou is gone He fought the good fight, he ran the course He kept the faith Now, breathe easy Father and rest in peace. Aaron, Simon and whānau are sad to announce the passing of our Dad, Koro and Uncle. In his last months he was surrounded by his family. Friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11.00am in Whanganui (venue to be advised), to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Nau mai, haere mai.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020