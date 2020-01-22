|
|
RICE-EDWARDS, John William (formerly John Guild). 18 June 1941 - 19 January 2020 Ring the bells, blow the trumpets, sound the horns Our chief, our guide, our pou is gone He fought the good fight, he ran the course He kept the faith Now, breathe easy Father and rest in peace. Aaron, Simon and whānau are sad to announce the passing of our Dad, Koro & Uncle. In his last months he was surrounded by his family. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of John's life in St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Whanganui on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Nau mai, haere mai.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020