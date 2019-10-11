|
WILLIAMS, John (Johnny). Suddenly in Taihape, aged 35 years. Loved son of Helen and Jeff Williams. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Gareth and Clarie, Bevan, and Ruth. Beloved grandson of Evelyn, loved uncle of Olivia, and Lochlan. "A free spirit now at rest" A farewell service for Johnny will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Huia Street Taihape on Monday 14th October 2019 at 1pm followed by burial in the Mataroa Cemetery Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019