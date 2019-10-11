Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John (Johnny) WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
John (Johnny) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, John (Johnny). Suddenly in Taihape, aged 35 years. Loved son of Helen and Jeff Williams. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Gareth and Clarie, Bevan, and Ruth. Beloved grandson of Evelyn, loved uncle of Olivia, and Lochlan. "A free spirit now at rest" A farewell service for Johnny will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Huia Street Taihape on Monday 14th October 2019 at 1pm followed by burial in the Mataroa Cemetery Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.