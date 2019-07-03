Home

LETHABY Jonathon Francis. 23.11.1972 - 03.07.2016 Little did I know that this was the day for you to leave us forever It seems like only yesterday that we were together. Tears fill my eyes to think that I will never see your smiling face again. You were so young, loving and thoughtful. What I would give to have you here today, To hear your voice and see your loving face. But God saw you in pain and took you in His arms Always lovingly remembered by his family
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 3, 2019
