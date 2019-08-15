Home

Joseph (Bossy) KARAURIA

Joseph (Bossy) KARAURIA Notice
KARAURIA, Joseph (Bossy). Of Levin, 15 July 1947 - 14 August 2019, our beloved Husband, Dad, Koko, Uncle and Brother passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. We will be taking Dad back home to Tiro Rangi Marae, Whangaehu Valley Road, Karioi Thursday 15th August 2019 where he will lay for 2-3 days. Tangi will be held on Saturday 17th August 2019 at 11am followed by burial at State Highway 49a, Rangataua (Double Bridge). All are welcome. 'Arohanui, Maureen and Whanau'.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019
