HEREMIA, Joseph Tata. Ka tânuku te tîhî ki te Temepara Tapu o Ihoa o ngâ Mano. E pari ana te puna aroha me te wai i aku kamo. Hokia atu ki to maunga kia purea nei i to reo, kia rewa ake i to wairua ki te torona tapu o Ihoa o Nga Mano. E moe, e oki! Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on the 10th July at Whanganui Hospital. Much loved husband of Leonie, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Service will take place at Ratana Pa on Monday 15th July at 11am, followed by burial at the Aramoho Cemetery. E au to moe e te Pâpâ.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 13, 2019