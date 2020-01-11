|
TAKARANGI-FIRMIN, Josephine Hariata. Peacefully in Hospice Whanganui on Thursday, 9th January 2020, aged 85 years. Loved daughter of the late Wiki and Jacob Takarangi. Loved wife of the late Philip; a much loved mother and mother in law; a cherished grandmother of all her moko. She will be sadly missed by all. A funeral service for Josephine will be held at Putiki Marae, Takarangi Street, Whanganui, on Sunday, 12th of January 2020, at 11:00 am. Followed by interment at Putiki Urupa.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020