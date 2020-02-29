Home

Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua City, Wellington
04-237 4174
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Church of St. Benedict
Izard Road and Everest Street
Khandallah
Josephine Mary (Jo) GRANT

Josephine Mary (Jo) GRANT Notice
GRANT, Josephine Mary (Jo). Of Ngaio, peacefully at Cashmere Home, Johnsonville on 25 February 2020. Dearly loved wife of David for 47 years. Loving mother and step-mother of Andrew, Hamish, Anna, and Angus. Loving grandmother and great grandmother to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special sister to Tom and Jane, and Francie. The family express their gratitude to the staff at Cashmere Home for their kind and loving care of Jo. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to donate to the charity of your choice in Jo's memory. Messages for 'The Family of Jo Grant' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. Requiem Mass for Jo will be celebrated in the Church of St. Benedict, corner of Izard Road and Everest Street, Khandallah, Wellington on Tuesday 3 March 2020 at 11:00am. Ninness Funeral Home (04) 237-4174 Porirua www.ninness.co.nz
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020
