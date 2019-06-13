|
|
E rere kau mai te awa nui mai i te kahui maunga ki tangaroa Ko au te awa Ko te awa ko au KEANU JOSEPHS- RANGINUI Tragically taken 1 year today If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane I'd walk right up to heaven and bring you back again No farewell words were spoken No time to say goodbye You were gone before we knew it And only God knows why Our heart still aches with sadness and pain, and secret tears still flow. Rere rerekore Fly High Fly Free Forever in our hearts Dad, Nan, Koro and whanau Blessing and Celebrating the memory of our Taonga Saturday 15th June 2019. In celebration of Keanu, our whanau extend an invitation to all to share in this day. We invite you to participate in our celebrations @ Atene Marae. 1pm Blessing and sharing ceremony 2pm Sharing of Kai. Nau Mai! Haere Mai!
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 13, 2019