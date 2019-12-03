|
|
BAGLEY, Joyce Florence. On 30th November 2019 peacefully at Whanganui Hospital in her 95th year. Loving and very dearly loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Sheryn and Rol Fordham, Karyn and Ian Schultz, Craig and Coral. Cherished Nana of Rolly, Megan; Braden and Megan, Ana and Lena; David, Mark; Jess and Richard, and Mat. Loved Great Nana of Mason, Reon, Quinn, Reuben, Jocelyn, and Rowan. Dearly loved and admired Aunty Joyce of all her nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Joyce's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday 9th December 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019