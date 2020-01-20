|
LAWLOR, Joyce Margaret. Of Marton, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18 January 2020, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Much loved Mum of Thomas (deceased), and Rosemary. Treasured Nana of Scott, Adam, Cindy, Kirsty, Jamie, and her long-awaited great-grandchildren Riley and Thomas. A special aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Lawlor family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Edale Masonic Village for their wonderful care of Joyce. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Wednesday 22 January 2020, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Mount View Cemetery, Marton.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2020