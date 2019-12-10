|
THOMAS, Joyce. On December 7, 2019 two days before her 96th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Much loved Mum and mother in law of Bruce and the late Sherilyn, Ian and Margaret, Andrew and Phillipa, and Stewart and Diane. A loved Granny and Great Granny to all her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff of Virginia Lodge & St Johns Hill Health Care Rest Homes for their loving care of Joyce. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Joyce's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019