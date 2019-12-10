Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce THOMAS

Add a Memory
Joyce THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Joyce. On December 7, 2019 two days before her 96th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Much loved Mum and mother in law of Bruce and the late Sherilyn, Ian and Margaret, Andrew and Phillipa, and Stewart and Diane. A loved Granny and Great Granny to all her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff of Virginia Lodge & St Johns Hill Health Care Rest Homes for their loving care of Joyce. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Joyce's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -