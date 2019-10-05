Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Margaret nee O'Leary (Margaret) WILSON

WILSON, Julia Margaret (Margaret) nee O'Leary. From Sparrow's Cliff, Wanganui. Passed away peacefully on 2nd October 2019 aged 85 surrounded by her loving family and friends. A treasured wife and best friend of Brian. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Bridget and Matthew and Justine. Grandma to Morgan, Reuben and Lily-Rose. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Ellen, Katie and Dan Moriarty, Nora Barron, Barry, Patrick and Margaret O'Leary and Mary and Bernard Gudsell. Love and respected aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Forever in our hearts, rest in peace. A rosary for Margaret will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, 89 Beach Road Katikati on Monday the 7th Oct at 7pm. A requiem mass will be held on Tuesday 8th October 11am at St Pius X.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2019
