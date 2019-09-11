|
DEVINE, Julianne Mary (nee Keller). Passed away peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on 9th September 2019, aged 83 years. Rest In Peace. Beloved wife of John for 59 years. Loved mother and mother in law of Chris, Jo, Megan and Simon Mouat, Bridget and Barny Ayris, and Gran to Ben, and Declan; Imogen, and Harry. A loved sister of Richard and Terrence Keller. Rosary will be held at St Marys Catholic Church, 1 Campbell Street, on Thursday, 12th September 2019, at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Marys Catholic Church, on Friday, 13th September 2019 at 1.30pm. Followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019