June KLUE

June KLUE Notice
KLUE, June. Peacefully in Taupo on 2nd January 2020 surrounded by her loving family, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Klue. Loving mother and mother in law of Sandra and Matt Casey, John and Deirdre, Barry and Judy, Bruce and Heather, Dennis and Fiona. Loved grandmother of her 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for June on 9th January at 11am in St Johns Anglican Church, Hunterville. In lieu of flowers , donations to Hunterville St John Ambulance is warmly welcomed.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 7, 2020
