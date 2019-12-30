Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Lydia KING

Add a Memory
June Lydia KING Notice
KING, June Lydia. Passed away peacefully in Wanganui on Friday 27 December, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Much loved mother and mother in law of Denis and Lynette, and Dinah and Murray Kuzman. Special Nana of Brendon, Cameron, Jenna, and Daniel; Aaron, and Simon; Great Nana of Cooper, Riley, Lachie, and Milla; Louie, and Freddie; Ella, and Poppy. In accordance with June's wishes a private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kowhainui Residence Fund would be appreciated and may be placed in the donation box at the family home. June's family would like to extend an invitation to family and friends to celebrate and share memories of her 96 years on Friday 3 January between 1 and 4pm at 28 Edith Collier Drive, Wanganui.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -