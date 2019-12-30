|
KING, June Lydia. Passed away peacefully in Wanganui on Friday 27 December, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Much loved mother and mother in law of Denis and Lynette, and Dinah and Murray Kuzman. Special Nana of Brendon, Cameron, Jenna, and Daniel; Aaron, and Simon; Great Nana of Cooper, Riley, Lachie, and Milla; Louie, and Freddie; Ella, and Poppy. In accordance with June's wishes a private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kowhainui Residence Fund would be appreciated and may be placed in the donation box at the family home. June's family would like to extend an invitation to family and friends to celebrate and share memories of her 96 years on Friday 3 January between 1 and 4pm at 28 Edith Collier Drive, Wanganui.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 30, 2019