Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for June TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Patricia (Black) TAYLOR

Add a Memory
June Patricia (Black) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, June Patricia (nee Black). Peacefully on October 29, 2019 in her 84th year. Dearly loved Mum and mother in law of Wendy and Garry McElwain, John and Kerry, Leigh and Ron Anderson, Philip and Tania, and David. Loved nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved daughter of the late Gwen and Fred Black and loved sister of Peter, Robin, Lynley (deceased), Raewyn (deceased), their partners and extended family. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Okere House for their care of June. In accordance with June's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -