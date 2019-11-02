|
TAYLOR, June Patricia (nee Black). Peacefully on October 29, 2019 in her 84th year. Dearly loved Mum and mother in law of Wendy and Garry McElwain, John and Kerry, Leigh and Ron Anderson, Philip and Tania, and David. Loved nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved daughter of the late Gwen and Fred Black and loved sister of Peter, Robin, Lynley (deceased), Raewyn (deceased), their partners and extended family. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Okere House for their care of June. In accordance with June's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019