Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 a.m.
44 Tiritoa Terrace
Feilding
McCULLOUGH, June WhareAriki, (nee Wemyss). Of Marton. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 14 December 2019, at Wimbledon Villa, Feilding. Aged 96 years. Loved and adored Mum, Moko, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the McCullough family, 44 Tiritoa Terrace, Feilding. June WhareAriki will be laying at 44 Tiritoa Terrace, Feilding from 5pm, Monday 16 December 2019. A service to celebrate June WhareAriki's life will be held at 44 Tiritoa Terrace, Feilding. On Wednesday 18 December 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 16, 2019
