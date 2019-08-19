|
In memory of Bert Karena McGREGOR A loving Soulmate, papa, Koko and Great-Koko Embraced in the arms of our Lord Has it really been a year, that each day we have cried a tear We miss you more and more each day, the sadness will not go away You were our rock, our strength, our guide, you were always with us by our side the ups and downs we shared together no matter what we bonded for ever. No deeper love we could have shared, but God knew that you could not be spared. He needed you in heaven above to spread your special brand of love. You are still our rock, our strength, our guide, and we know you are always with us by our side. Our love and lives still intertwine, one day we will be reunited for all time. Love you forever Sweetheart.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2019