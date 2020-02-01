|
|
STEWART, Kathleen Grace. On Tuesday 28th January 2020, with her family by her side in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Earle Stewart, much loved mother and mother- in-law of Alan, the late Mark and Tash, Cathryn and Alistair McDowell, Bronwyn and Robert Donald. Treasured and devoted grandmother of Andy, Rebecca, Alex; Cyndi, Jazmin, Amy, Mathew, Rory; Nick and Ella; Sam and Olivia. Great- grandmother of Zoey and Torah. A special thanks to all who have helped and supported Kathleen during her journey. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wanganui Alzheimer's PO Box 7018 would be appreciated. A private goodbye has been held. "faith, hope & love abide, the greatest of these is love"
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020