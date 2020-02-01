Home

Kathleen Grace STEWART

Kathleen Grace STEWART Notice
STEWART, Kathleen Grace. On Tuesday 28th January 2020, with her family by her side in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Earle Stewart, much loved mother and mother- in-law of Alan, the late Mark and Tash, Cathryn and Alistair McDowell, Bronwyn and Robert Donald. Treasured and devoted grandmother of Andy, Rebecca, Alex; Cyndi, Jazmin, Amy, Mathew, Rory; Nick and Ella; Sam and Olivia. Great- grandmother of Zoey and Torah. A special thanks to all who have helped and supported Kathleen during her journey. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wanganui Alzheimer's PO Box 7018 would be appreciated. A private goodbye has been held. "faith, hope & love abide, the greatest of these is love"
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020
