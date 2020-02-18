|
GODDARD, Kathleen Gwendoline (Kay). On 16th February 2020 peacefully at Virginia Lodge Rest Home, Wanganui, in her 95th Year. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan. Much loved Mum and Mother-in- law of Lynette and Keith, Pat, Norma and Ray, Ben and Trish, and Wendy and Murray. Loved Nana of all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Loved sister of Rodney and Peter Winchcombe. 'Safe in the arms of Jesus.' Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Kay's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 21st February 2020 at 1pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020