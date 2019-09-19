|
KAHUKURA, Katie Taumou (nee Brown). Formerly Simpson, Lynch. Passed away on Tuesday 17 September at Palmerston Manor Palmerston North surrounded by her family, (formerly from Putiki Vicarage Whanganui) Aged 85 years young. Wife and friend to Paul Kahukura. Much loved mum of Rebecca, John, Willy, Nick, Rayleen and Bruce. Treasured Mother-in-law, Nan, Great Nan, Great great Nan, loved and respected Aunty, Cousin, friend to so so many. Our Kuia is laying at Parewahawaha Marae Bulls. Service for mum will be held on Friday 20 September at 11am. After the service, we will journey Mum to Kelvin Grove Cemetery Palmerston North for a burial service and then return to Parewahawaha for hakari. He Putiputi attahua
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019