Kay Frances (Frances) CONLON

Kay Frances (Frances) CONLON Notice
CONLON, Kay Frances (Frances). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at New Vista Rest Home aged 82 years. Much loved sister of Pamela and Ron Wilson, Irene and Doug Gilmour, and the late Margaret Dowman, Beverley Larsen, Barry Conlon and Thomas McCann. A special aunty to Beverley Holman and all her nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank all the staff at the New Vista Rest Home for their exceptional care of Frances. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of France's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Saturday August 24 at 11.00 a.m. to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019
