Jillian Kay Travers (Jill) It has been one year since we lost our ship. She'd never been one to make a fuss But she did like lists. Here is what we will always love and miss about her In a list. Her effortless sarcasm and comedy, Her road rage, Her ever-respectable swearing combinations, Her rally driving on the open road, Her cooking, entertaining and gardening, Love for animals, Knowledge of history, Love for reading, writing, music and storytelling, Her sewing, baking and crafting brought her many pleasures, Always a farmer at heart, Best of all was her selfless dedication to her family and friends, Her guts, grit, humour and unconditional love, set us all up. We will forever cherish her. Jane, Amanda-Kate, Briar, Reid, Hunter and Anouk. Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary