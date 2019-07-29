|
BENNETT, Keith Arnold. Of Aokautere. On Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 (Peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joss, much loved Dad of David and Jenny, Susan and Matthew Grayling, and Simon and Julie, dearly loved Grandad of Charlotte, Victoria, Phillippa, and Callum, Henry and Georgina, loved Brother of Lois Shailer. "A life well lived in serving his sporting passions and local community". Messages to the Bennett Family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, P.O.Box 5349, Palmerston North would be appreciated or may be left in Chapel foyer. A service to Celebrate Keiths life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 1.30 p.m. thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 29, 2019