CAMPBELL, Kelvin Grant. Of Marton, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 28 July 2019, aged 49 years. Dearly loved son of Snow and Dorothy. Much loved brother and brother- in-law of Diane, Darin and Karen, Graham and Angie, Pauline and David Spinks. Special uncle to Spencer and Samantha. "Will be sadly missed by all." Messages to the Campbell family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. A service for Kelvin will be held at the Living Hope Church, 2 Matai Street, Marton, on Friday 2 August 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 30, 2019