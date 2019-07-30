Home

CAMPBELL, Kelvin Grant. Of Marton, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 28 July 2019, aged 49 years. Dearly loved son of Snow and Dorothy. Much loved brother and brother- in-law of Diane, Darin and Karen, Graham and Angie, Pauline and David Spinks. Special uncle to Spencer and Samantha. "Will be sadly missed by all." Messages to the Campbell family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. A service for Kelvin will be held at the Living Hope Church, 2 Matai Street, Marton, on Friday 2 August 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 30, 2019
