GWILLIAM, Kenneth Basil (Ken). Peacefully in Hospice Wanganui surrounded by his loving family on October 9, 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved partner of Leonie. Much loved Dad of Belinda (Bindi) and Ian, David and Jo, and Phillipa. A loving grandpa of Jess; Daniel, Rhys, Mitchel; and Nathan. Ken will be dearly missed by his four legged best buddy Bella. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ken's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019