Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth GWILLIAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Basil (Ken) GWILLIAM

Add a Memory
Kenneth Basil (Ken) GWILLIAM Notice
GWILLIAM, Kenneth Basil (Ken). Peacefully in Hospice Wanganui surrounded by his loving family on October 9, 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved partner of Leonie. Much loved Dad of Belinda (Bindi) and Ian, David and Jo, and Phillipa. A loving grandpa of Jess; Daniel, Rhys, Mitchel; and Nathan. Ken will be dearly missed by his four legged best buddy Bella. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ken's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.