CATE, Kenneth John (Ken). Peacefully in Wanganui on 2 September 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne. Much loved Step Dad of Barry and Colleen Cornor, Steve and Barb Cornor, and Sandra Fletcher. Special Granddad Ken and of all his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. A loved brother, brother in-law, uncle and friend. Messages to the Cate family can be sent to C/- PO Box 7102 Wanganui. In memory of Ken donations to the St John Ambulance Service Wanganui would be appreciated and may be placed in the chapel atrium. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street Wanganui, on Thursday 5 September 2019 at 11.30am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019