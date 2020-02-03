Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3578143
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth CRAWFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Norman. (Ken) CRAWFORD

Add a Memory
Kenneth Norman. (Ken) CRAWFORD Notice
CRAWFORD, Kenneth Norman. (Ken) Passed away peacefully at Summerset Rest Home, Palmerston North, on Saturday 1st February 2020. Dearly loved husband of the Late Eileen. Loved father and father in law of Alison and Leighton Rudd; Peter and Loraine; and Bruce and Susan. A loved grandad to his 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A service for Ken will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 10.30 am. Please send messages to Crawford family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -