|
|
CRAWFORD, Kenneth Norman. (Ken) Passed away peacefully at Summerset Rest Home, Palmerston North, on Saturday 1st February 2020. Dearly loved husband of the Late Eileen. Loved father and father in law of Alison and Leighton Rudd; Peter and Loraine; and Bruce and Susan. A loved grandad to his 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A service for Ken will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 10.30 am. Please send messages to Crawford family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 3, 2020