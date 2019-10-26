Home

Kenneth Sydney (Ken) COLEMAN

Kenneth Sydney (Ken) COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Kenneth Sydney. (Ken) Of Feilding, passed away on Friday 25 October 2019, with loving family by his side. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Andy Fallaver, John and Ruth, and the late Brian. Adored Grandad Ken to his six grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Loved and respected step-father of Milica and Kevin Robinson, Sonya and Dean Robinson, Leon and Lynne Robinson, Tina and Wayne Smith. Ken will be sadly missed by all of his extended family. Messages to the Coleman family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. No flowers please. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 29 October 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019
