Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3880452
Kevin Thomas (Blue) HALL

Kevin Thomas (Blue) HALL Notice
HALL, Kevin Thomas (Blue). Passed away on Tuesday 11 June 2019 at Whanganui Hospital. Loved special brother of Doug and Marg, Pana, the late Don, and Harvey, Margie, Ginge, the late Teuilla, and Tania, Sheryl and Brett, Rex, Donna and Joe, Hayden and Roxi, Deni, Waiora and Aaron and Tara. Special uncle to his many nieces and nephews and the extended list goes on. Special friend and Koko to the Marshall- Davis family. Blue's tangi will be held on Saturday 15 June 2019 11am at 503 Middle Road Raetihi, followed by burial in the Raetihi Public Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 14, 2019
