MARSHALL, Lawrence Te Puhi o te Rangi. (Laurie) 90 years old, of Ngāti Rangi, Tūwharetoa, and Te Wainui-ā- Rua. On 10 August, 2019, passed away peacefully, in the presence of his loving whānau and in the wonderful care of staff of Summerset on Summerhill. Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne Marshall, wonderful dad and father-in-law of Debi and Anthony Lobb, David and Debbie Marshall, and Reece Marshall, cherished Koro of his grandchildren Carrie, Neitana and Stephanie, Marama, Pita and Shiloh, Waipora Tia Tia, Rāwiri and Amy, Panera, Ngaiwa and Te Aniwa, Rakaia, and his six great grandchildren. Sadly missed also by his surviving sister Molly and brother-in- law Maadi, all his in- laws of the Pouri- Lane whānau, nieces and nephews, extended whānau and friends. Laurie was a man of integrity and dedicated to his family. Laurie will be at St Michael's Church Marae, 70 Ellesmere Cres, Highbury, Palmerston North from Sunday, 11 August until 9:00am Tuesday, 13 August 2019. A requiem mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes, Shamrock Street, Palmerston North at 11am on Tuesday 13 August, followed by burial at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. Moe mai Koro.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2019