Leonie Mary ROACHE

Leonie Mary ROACHE Notice
ROACHE, Leonie Mary. Peacefully on November 12, 2019 aged 92 years in the tender loving care of the "Earth Angels" (Staff) at Kowhainui Hospital. Formerly of Jane Winstone Retirement Village. Younger daughter of the late Effie and Billy Roache. Sister of the late Kathleen. Dearly loved and cherished by her cousin Shirley Lockett and much loved by her cousin Sarah Baird-Smith and close friends Gill Moorhouse and Ngaire Morgan and revered by the younger generation of the Lockett, Morgan and Payne families. We give grateful thanks for the phenomenal care given to Leonie by all at Kowhainui Rest Home and Hospital and also to the very special care accorded to her at Dempsey & Forrest Funeral Home especially James and Julie. In accordance with Leonie's wishes a private Funeral has taken place. LEONIE loved everybody as we loved her.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 18, 2019
