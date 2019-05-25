Home

Lesleigh Constance WESTWOOD

WESTWOOD, Lesleigh Constance. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Rest Home, Wanganui on Wednesday 22 May 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rowland. Loved mother of Ken and Trudy, Ian and Michelle, Allan and Robyn, David and Angela, and Neil and Melanie. Loved Grandmother of her 19 Grandchildren, and Great- grandmother of 9. Messages to the Westwood family C/- Beauchamp Funeral Home, 18 Morris Street, A service for Lesleigh will be held at St James Presbyterian Church, Daniel Street, Bulls on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 25, 2019
