More Obituaries for Leslie CRANE
Leslie Allan (Al) CRANE

Leslie Allan (Al) CRANE Notice
CRANE, Leslie Allan (Al). Allan has left the building. Allan, in his 80th year, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the 29th of June 2019 at Kowhainui, after a long illness. Beloved son of George and Thelma Crane; brother of the late Gordon, Russell, the late Murray, Lois and Selwyn; father of Aaron, Tara, and Leighton; and Grandfather of Crystle, Dylan, Oscar and Florence. In accordance with Allan's wishes, a Private Family Funeral was held on the 13th of July, 2019.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 16, 2019
