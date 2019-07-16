|
CRANE, Leslie Allan (Al). Allan has left the building. Allan, in his 80th year, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the 29th of June 2019 at Kowhainui, after a long illness. Beloved son of George and Thelma Crane; brother of the late Gordon, Russell, the late Murray, Lois and Selwyn; father of Aaron, Tara, and Leighton; and Grandfather of Crystle, Dylan, Oscar and Florence. In accordance with Allan's wishes, a Private Family Funeral was held on the 13th of July, 2019.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 16, 2019