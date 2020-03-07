|
|
MCGIRR, Lewis Eden. After a short illness, passed away Tuesday 25th February 2020 at home, surrounded by loved ones. Much loved brother and brother in law of Lynton and Alisha, Margalite and the late Dov Shalav, Adela and Peter Stiles, Dorit and David Ninio and the late Basil and Pam and Georgina Harvey. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and loved Grandfather to all his grandchildren. A private service was held on Friday 28th February at Pyes Pa, Tauranga.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020