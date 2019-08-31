Home

Lilian Bell (Bell) McKNIGHT Notice
McKNIGHT, Lilian Bell (Bell). On August 28, 2019 peacefully at Summerset Care Centre in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Much loved mother and mother in law of Bob (deceased) and Kay, David and Evelyn, Don and Chris, and Andrew and Gilda. Loved grandmother of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends are invited to a celebration of Bell's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by cremation in the Aramoho Crematorium Chapel.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019
