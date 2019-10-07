Home

MANAWAROA (LARKIN), Lilian Ruihi. Service No. 816497 D.Coy. NZWRAC.1939 -1946. RSA and Rebekah Lodge. Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital, on 5th October 2019, aged 99 years. Loved wife of the late Tohe Nepia Manawaroa Te Awe Awe (Bommy Larkin). Loved mother and mother- in-law of Peter and Janet, (the late) Wassie, Rosilie, (the late) Maria and Dannie, Gabriel and (the late) Jim, Donna, and Andrew. Precious Nan to all her mokopuna. Lilian is lying at the Whangaehu Marae. Her funeral service will be held at the Marae on Tuesday, 8 October 2019, at 11am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2019
