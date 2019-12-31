|
WATKINS, Lindsay William. 8th July 1940 to 28th December 2019. Passed away suddenly surrounded by his family at their Bach in Omori. Loved husband to Shirley and a loved father and father-in- law of Jenny and Mark, Kate and Ian, Sue and Carey. Devoted Grandad to Michael, Rebekah, Charlotte, Amelia, Tom, Holly and Lucja. Loved son of the late Marion and Archie Watkins and elder brother of the late Alan and Russell. Lindsay will be remembered as a kind and generous man who gave freely of his time and enjoyed the company of his many friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Lindsay's Service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Lindsay's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday January, 3rd 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019