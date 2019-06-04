Home

Lola Alice WAGSTAFF

Lola Alice WAGSTAFF Notice
WAGSTAFF, Lola Alice. On June 2, 2019 suddenly and peacefully at her home in Wanganui, in her 91st year. Loved wife of the late Ken. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Kaye and Stuart Ellis (Wanganui), Jeff and Trish (Palmerston North), Lance (Hawera), Jillian and Stephen Toohey (Brisbane, Australia) and Richard and Jacqui (Normanby). Loved Nanna of her 13 Grandchildren and loved Great Nanna of her eight Great Grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Lola's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday June 7 at 1:30 p.m. to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations to St John would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Lola's Service.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 4, 2019
