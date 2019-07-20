Home

Lola Joyce (nee Davey) (Joyce) BOUGEN

Lola Joyce (nee Davey) (Joyce) BOUGEN Notice
BOUGEN, Lola Joyce (Joyce), (nee Davey). On July 16, 2019, in her 102nd year. Much loved wife of the late Oswald Ashton Bougen. Adored and much loved mother, and mother-in-law of Dawn Stevens, Judy and Evan Gould, Marie and John Love. Loved and loving Grandmother of her 6 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. A very special thank you must go to Dr Willem of Aramoho Health Centre and to all Management, Nursing Staff and Caregivers at New Vista Hospital for the love and professional care given to Joyce. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wanganui Cancer Society, 3 Koromiko Road, Wanganui, would be appreciated. All messages C/O The Bougen family, P.O. Box 341, Wanganui. In accordance with Joyce's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 20, 2019
