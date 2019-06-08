Home

THOMPSON Lorna-Anne On behalf of Sharron, T.A., Avismary, Jamelle, Izayah, Marsalles, Te Moananui-ā- Kiwa, Lucian and the entire Te Weri whanau, we would like to acknowledge everyone who showered us with aroha throughout Lorna's tangi. From those on the paepae to the ringawera in the kitchen. To all the whanau and friends for their love, time, sweat, and energy, to help us through this sad time. He mihi aroha nō te whanau Te Weri ki a koutou katoa. Lorna, may you rest in love with Cheyenne, Nanny and Koko
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 8, 2019
